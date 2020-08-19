Corning City Hall helps restaurants with outdoor dining

Restaurants are being given a chance to make ends meet as they struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting restrictions by offering patrons outdoor dining in conjunction to carry-out service.
To make this option even more possible, Corning’s City Hall is making possible the rental of tables, chairs, umbrellas and awnings to restaurants free-of-charge. Funding for the program is through $5,000 in the city’s general fund reserves and $5,000 from the general fund set aside for community events.
“Because we haven’t been able to hold any of our community events, such as Food Truck Tuesdays, we reallocated those funds to purchase the tables and chairs in support of the businesses in our community during this pandemic,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The first business in town to take advantage of the program was Rancho Grande, 1995 Solano St., owned by Jose Siguero.
“I got three tables and three umbrellas from the City,” he said. “It looks really nice and is a really nice set up. I probably wouldn’t have been able to offer outdoor dining without their help.”
In addition, Siguero said the City brought and set up a concrete barrier to protect the outdoor tables and patrons.
“It has been really great and I appreciate all the City’s help,” he added.
Miller said she hopes the program helps with the community’s businesses by given them an option for outdoor services.
“City staff has called several of the community’s businesses to let them know of the availability of the tables,” she added. “Following the COVID-19 shutdown, we will be able to use the tables and umbrellas for our community events.”
For more information on the City’s program, call City Hall at 824-7029.