Corning City Manager Kristina Miller announced to members of the city council and employees this week that she is leaving her position with the city.
She was hired to the city’s top post in November 2015, replacing retiring City Manager John Brewer.
“I wish her the best,” Mayor Robert Snow said. “I appreciate the effort she gave Corning. Now we will look to the future to find a positive candidate to fill the role.”
During her time as city manager, Miller has been instrumental in supporting the voter passed Measure A half-cent tax increase and overseeing the budget, including the income to the city from that measure.
She headed the city applying for and receiving the $8.5 million state parks grant to build a recreation building and city plaza on Solano Street between Fourth and Third streets.
Over the past seven-plus years, Miller has been able to increase its reserve funds and fund departmental capital improvement requests.
However, her time with the city hasn’t been without conflict.
In March, during contract negotiations with the Corning Police Officers Association, the association announced during a City Council meeting a vote of no confidence against Miller. While that vote has not been officially rescinded, the association did come to a three-year contract agreement with the city, which included a 10 percent raise dating back to Jan. 1.
Miller could not be reached for comment on Friday.