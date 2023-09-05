The community of Corning gathered in the Council Chambers on Aug. 29 to get a first hand look at the proposed design for the City Plaza/Recreation Center Project.
Chrissy Meeds, city recreation director/planner, started the public meeting by sharing the background of the project, located on the city block between Fourth and Third streets and Solano and Marin avenues.
The design included a recreation center with full-sized basketball courts, dance/tae kwon do classrooms, art/crafts classrooms, culinary kitchen, storage and restrooms – all ADA compliant and solar powered.
Also included was a splash-pad, picnic tables, amphitheater, parking, climbing wall/play area, game tables with music play, outside restrooms, solar lighting, art features, native/drought tolerant landscaping, shade features, raised planters and walls – all with a mission-style design theme.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians is slated to design the splash-pad mural and logo.
“There are not many playground-like features as it was decided this was to be a City Plaza, not a playground park,” Meeds explained.
The public’s overall response to the design appeared to be positive, with the exception of the project’s Ad Hoc Committee.
It appeared committee members Blaine Smith and Jesse Lopez believed the recreation center’s basketball court needed to be bigger with the classrooms being smaller.
There were also questions concerning the project’s budget and exactly how much remained in the budget and how it is getting spent.
Meeds said they were in the process of putting those numbers together, but it is well known the project at this point appears to be over budget due to a significant increase in construction costs from the time the grant-funded project was approved by the state.
The city purchased the empty lot across Fourth Street west of the plaza site for additional parking.
Meeds said the next step in the process is to present the proposed design to the City Council for approval or changes.
Funding for the project is through a $8.5 million Parks and Recreation Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program grant.