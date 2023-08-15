With the continued availability of pool lifeguards this year, the Corning City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 8 to keep the city’s Teddy Pohler Memorial Pool at Northside Park on Colusa Street open to the public through Aug. 31.
In the past, most of the pool’s lifeguards had to return to high school in mid-August and were no longer available to work at the pool.
However, explained City Planner II/Recreation Coordinator Chrissy Meeds, this year many of the lifeguards are of college-age and are available to work at the pool until the end of the month.
“This makes it possible for many of our pool services to continue for a few more weeks,” she added.
Those services include:
Lap Swim – Mon.-Fri. 6:30-7:30 a.m.
Water Aerobics – Tues./Thurs. 5-6 p.m.
Night Swim – Tues./Thurs. 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Day Swim Saturdays – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The cost to the city to keep the pool open an additional two weeks this year is just over $7,000 to come out of the city’s general funds budget.