Senior Center Bunco Night
As a fundraiser for the Corning Senior Center, It’s Bunco Time will take place Thursday, April 20 at the Senior Center, 1015 Fourth St. The fundraiser starts with dinner at 5 p.m. and bunco at 6 p.m. Dinner is $5, bunco $10. For more information and to sign up call 530-592-8683.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
Bulk item pickup in Tehama County
Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency, GreenWaste of Tehama is offering Dump Day to Tehama County residents through April. Residents are eligible to receive vouchers to dump up to two qualifying bulk items for free. Items can include refrigerators/ freezers, washer/dryer, space heaters, water heaters, boilers, furnaces, couches, chairs, and other furniture.
Event is restricted to Tehama County residents only and is managed using vouchers that can be accessed online at tehamacountyrecycles@co. Items can be dumped off at the Tehama County Landfill by appointment only.
Mentor a CUHS student worker
The Corning Union High School Entrepreneurship Class is looking for businesses willing to teach students key employment and management skills needed in careers helping consumers by accepting a student into their workplace. The program is at no cost to the mentor. For more information contact CUHS Principal Jason Armstrong at 530-824-8000 ext. 108.
Career Fair needs business owners
Maywood DaVinci Middle School in Corning is looking for support from local business leaders as the school brings back its "Career Fair" for the students on Thursday, April 20. This is the opportunity for the youth to learn about professions in the area.
To make this happen, the school needs business leaders from every profession to attend the career fair, bring in some hands-on tools and share business experiences. The fair will only be for a few hours in the morning and lunch will be served afterwards.
Anyone interested can contact Principal Andrew Fisher at Maywood DaVinci at 530-824-7730.
Corning in the Evening
Chamber of Commerce sponsored Corning in the Evening will be held 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13 at Corning Rural Health, 155 Solano St. The public is invited to attend this event for an opportunity to meet local business owners, groups, clubs and individuals.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Food Pantry will be open 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 to provide bags of food to those in need in the Corning community. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.