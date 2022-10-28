Five winning applicants for the Corning Community Art Program will be decorating the town’s utility boxes with their artistic designs soon.
The five applicants were selected and designs approved by the City Council during the Tuesday. Oct. 25 regular meeting.
Phillip Moller of Tehama Creatives is painting the utility box at Highway 99W and South Avenue with his “California Poppies” creation.
Two Corning High School students, Abdiel Campillo and Caidee Johnson, were selected. Campillo is painting “Low Rider Cars” on the box at Highway 99W and Solano Street, and Johnson’s assigned utility box is at Solano Street and Marguerite Avenue where she will be painting “Olive Trees with a Cardinal”.
Whitney Manning, North Valley Services Program Manager, is painting the box at Solano Street and Toomes Avenue featuring “Mental Health Awareness”.
Ruth Myhre, of Corning is painting the box at Solano and Sixth Streets with her “Old Maywood Motel” design.
“The contestants that entered more than one design will be given the opportunity to paint those designs on trash cans throughout Corning Community Park and Lennox Fields,” said City Planner/Recreation Director Christine Meeds.
Each artist’s entry or entries were presented by Meeds and she read a statement from each artist explaining their design and how it highlights Corning.
“It has been proven by Americans for the Arts that art is a community has benefits,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
She explained the painted utility box and trash can designs will be changed over the years with new artist designs submitted by local artists.
The City Council directed city staff to decide which artists’ submissions will go on different trash cans and two backflow cabinets at the Community Park and Lennox Field.
Each painting will be covered by the city with a protective clear coat.