Businesses and individuals in Corning have shown great support in sponsoring and making possible Free Swim Days at the city’s Northside Park pool, 1414 Colusa St.
The first of the free events was July 18 and was sponsored by Ronda Haywood at H&R Block.
“It was a great hit as we had over 200 people enter the pool throughout the day,” Corning Recreation Director Christine Meeds said.
The next event was July 25 sponsored by Marco’s Pizza and was equally a great hit.
“A big thank you to Lisa Lomeli with Chatas Churros for coming out and braving the heat to offer free snow cones,” Meeds added. “It was a big success and very much appreciated.”
The next Free Swim Days are scheduled for Aug. 1, sponsored by Corning Rotary; Aug. 3, sponsored by Tucker Mesker Memorial Foundation; and Aug. 8 and 11, sponsored by Delores May.
“This pilot program is doing several things city staff feel are important for the community,” Meeds said.
Among that list is the program provides an option for youth to get out of the house during the summer and become more active and social among their peers.
“This is especially important coming out of the pandemic,” Meeds added. “Currently, we have approximately 20 kids coming to day swim and 50 to the night swim on average.”
She said the free swim days also is a “wonderful” way for a business, individual, club or organization to invest in the community and its youth, in addition to building “great professional relationships between the city’s recreation department and local businesses, organizations and individuals.”
With the success of this year’s pilot Free Swim Days program, Meeds asked the City Council to consider bringing the sponsored program back for the 2024 summer swim season.
In addition, Century 21 Real Estate donated 30 new life jackets to the city for use at the pool.