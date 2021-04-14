A Concord man suspected of kidnapping a woman was caught on Interstate 5 by a Corning police officer Monday morning.
The unidentified woman sent out a 911 text around 11:30 a.m., April 12, that was picked up by law enforcement dispatch with a ping location of Prairie View Court in Red Bluff.
According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office dispatch logs, the woman said she was taken against her will by her ex-boyfriend and they were traveling south in a recreational vehicle on Interstate 5.
California Highway Patrol put out a notice for law enforcement to be on the lookout for a recreational vehicle with Oregon license plates headed southbound on Interstate 5.
Corning Police Officer Tyler Knight quickly hit the freeway in search of the suspect vehicle. Within minutes he located the recreational vehicle near the Tehama County line traveling into Glenn County.
The officer made a stop on the vehicle north of Road 7 near Orland and located the woman who had reportedly sent out the 911 text. She was uninjured and removed from the situation.
The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Len Hildebrand, 47, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment.