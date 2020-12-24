Corning cops engaged in two felony vehicle pursuits last week resulting in arrests and a police dog suffering a bite wound.
The first pursuit occurred when an officer saw a black Chevrolet Impala in the area of Houghton and Gallagher avenues around 9:30 p.m., Dec. 15 driving at a high rate of speed, said the Corning Police Department.
When the officer attempted a traffic stop the driver of the Impala, Richard Paul Guttridge, 30, of Corning failed to stop and instead led police on a 3.2 mile pursuit west out of town, police said.
Suffering engine trouble, the Impala finally came to a stop on Rawson Road at Moran Road where the driver and passenger were both taken into custody.
Following a short investigation, the passenger was released and Guttridge arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony pursuit, possession of dirk/dagger and possession of a controlled substance.
The pursuit involving police dog, Blaze, occurred on Dec. 19 when Corning Officer Chase Corry attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a speeding minivan run a stop sign at Houghton Avenue and Butte Street, reported the police department.
The driver of the vehicle, Jorge Bucioperez, allegedly failed to stop and instead drove at speeds of 75 mph down Corning streets before driving through a gate into the driveway on the 22200 block of O Avenue in Tehama County.
Bucioperez got out of the still moving vehicle into the backyard of the residence with Blaze in pursuit, police reported.
When the police dog caught Bucioperez, the man allegedly fought and bit the dog. He also reportedly resisted as officers attempted to place him in custody, barking like a dog and trying to bite the officers.
After being medically cleared, Bucioperez was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license for DUI, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), willfully resisting arrest, and willfully attempting to harm a police dog.
This is the second time Bucioperez has been in a reported pursuit with police, the first was on Nov. 21 at which time he was caught and arrested.