The Corning Police Department is on the lookout for a man who reportedly led them on a vehicle pursuit that reached 100 mph in and around the town on Jan. 24.
A police officer made contact with a man around 4 a.m. as he was sleeping in a vehicle on the 400 block of South Street.
When the man refused to provide identification, the officer ran a check on the vehicle’s registered owner, Scott Huber, 52, of Fortuna, which reportedly came back with a felony warrants out of Humboldt County in a domestic violence case and resisting a law enforcement officer.
When the officers again attempted to make contact with Huber, he got into this vehicle and drove away, said the police department.
The officers then made a traffic enforcement stop on Huber who reportedly refused to yield and instead fled at speeds reaching 100 mph through streets in the community and into the county with police in pursuit.
In the area of Highway 99W and Gyle Road the officers lost sight of Huber’s vehicle ending the pursuit.
The police department are filing charges against Huber of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with knowledge of Huber’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.