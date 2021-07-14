Corning crash lands woman in jail

The driver and passenger in a crashed Chevrolet 300 walked away previous to police arriving at the scene on Solano Street in Corning at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday.
Corning Police Officer Matt Portillo said the vehicle was traveling east on Solano Street at excessive speed when for unknown reasons the driver lost control and went up onto the curb at Fourth Street.
The impact with the curb caused the Chevy to go airborne and strike a city light-pole before crossing Fourth Street, hitting another metal pole then landing on its roof on Solano Street.
A witness helped the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.
“They were both bloody and I told them to sit down, but before I knew it they walked away south behind a building and then I didn't see them anymore,” said the witness.
Police were able to identify the woman in the vehicle as Rosalina Franklin, 18, of Corning. Portillo said she was arrested, medically cleared for her injuries at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, then booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication with additional charges pending.
The man in the vehicle has yet to be identified, Portillo said, as the investigation continues.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company responded to the crash due to live wires being exposed where the vehicle took out the light-pole. Corning volunteer firefighters and public works crew cleaned up the scene, including non-hazardous liquids spilled from the vehicle which sustained major damage.
Anyone with information concerning the crash or the identity of the man in the vehicle is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 824-7000.