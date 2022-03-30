In its effort to improve the look of historic downtown, and with unanimous approval from the City Council, the city is creating a “Downtown Corning Historical Business District Awning Program”.
The program will be available to businesses located on Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets, explained City Planner/Recreation Coordinator Chrissy Meeds.
“Staff believes approximately 15 business awnings within the specified historical business district need replacement,” she added. “Doing so would assist in the beautification of downtown Corning and its alignment with other city efforts, including the Recreation Center and City Plaza Project, and code enforcement efforts to revitalize downtown.”
Funding for the program will come through the allocation of approximately $200,000-$250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act 2021 money.
Utilizing those funds, the city will pay 100 percent of the costs for new awnings and installation for qualified businesses.
An engineer will provided services required for the project, which will be on a first come-first serve basis, according to City documents.
The City is looking to have 3CORE manage the program, including a simple application process.
Meeds said the business owner will be required to agree to maintenance of the awning and will be responsible for any and all structural issues.
Corning is being allocated $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and received half of those funds in June 2021 and will be receiving the other half in June. The funds can only be used to respond to public health emergency or its negative economic impacts; to respond to workers performing essential work during COVID-19 public health emergency; government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to COVID-19; and necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.