Corning Councilwoman Shelly Hargens was a bit displeased with a staff report requesting an additional $28,543 to complete the new Northside Park playground project. The park is located on Colusa Avenue and is often referred to as the “pool park.”
Hargens said in the future she is hopeful proposed project reports will be more thorough and include all components of a project before it is brought to the council.
The city council voted 4-1 to approve the funding to purchase and install rubberized surfacing around the playground’s ADA carousel. Hargens voted against the unbudgeted funding, which will come out of the city’s general fund reserves.
Mayor Robert Snow said in hindsight it would have been good to know from the start the entire cost of the project, however, he was in complete support of the rubberized surface if it is best for all members of the community, including the children who require ADA equipment.
Councilman Dave Demo said, “If we can make it (the playground) accessible for everyone, I can’t in good conscience put a price on that effort.”
According to Councilman Chuy Valerio, several “moms” in the community told him they prefer the rubberized mat surfacing to any other options available.
“After several discussions between our (project) sales representative and the vendors regarding the required ADA width and turnaround requirements (for the carousel), it was determined it was less expensive and easier to encompass the entire corner where the carousel will be placed,” explained Chrissy Meeds, city planner II/recreation coordinator.
During the council’s July 11 meeting they approved the purchase of playground equipment and installation of that equipment from Kompan Let’s Play company at a cost of $106,440. The purchase funding had been part of the city’s 2022-23 fiscal budget and rolled over into the current fiscal budget.
The new playground equipment includes a universal ADA carousel, swing-set with ADA swing, climbing apparatus and magic garden greenline.