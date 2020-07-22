With reduction in tax revenues anticipated due COVID-19, the Corning City Council approved a 2020-21 city budget on July 14 that necessitated dipping into general fund reserves and Measure A funds to balance the budget.
“There is so much unknown at this time,” said City Manager Kristina Miller. “We have based our budget on projections using the best available information we have under the current conditions.”
In total, the City is utilizing $740,513 from the general fund reserve and $200,000 from Measure A (voter approved half cent tax increase) to bring the $14.9 million budget into the black.
“That leaves the City with $2.5 million in its general fund reserve,” Miller said.
City Councilwoman Karen Burnett said she is grateful Corning had the funds in the general reserve to be able to continue the City’s program of service as it currently stands, without having to turn to employee layoffs.
“There are a lot of cities and counties that don’t have the financial means to avoid laying off employees or otherwise cutting services,” she added.
Miller said she knows of cities that are having to make dramatic cuts due to a loss of finances resulting from COVID-19 impacts.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, Measure A is estimated to yield $1,045,000 into the city coffers, with the overall revenues anticipated at $13.8 million.
The budget includes a 3 percent salary increase for most city employees, funding six months of the Recreation Department budget, $20,000 towards economic development projects, $3,000 in the feral cat program, $50,000 to support the animal shelter agreement with Tehama County, Capital Improvement Projects in the amount of $567,510, and much more.
This fiscal year’s budget also includes $650,000 in street projects and/or street maintenance.
The details of the 2020-21 budget is available at the City’s website www.corning.org.