With unanimous approval of the City Council, Corning allocated the balance of its Community Development COVID impact funds in the amount of $66,091 to the construction of the Homeless Navigation Center in Red Bluff.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the city tried to find ways to use the funds locally under the rules and requirements associated and the timetable allowed, but was unable to do so, however, Tehama County’s Homeless Navigation Center fell within the guidelines and was in need of the funding to complete the project.
“The funds remaining in CV1 will now be allocated to the project to help finalize the gap in needed construction funds,” she added. “A total of $335,181.77, of all remaining CV1 funds from each city and the county will be moved to this project.”
The Homeless Navigation Center Project is ready to bid. Red Bluff, where the center will be built on Mill Street, has reviewed the project plans and provided all required comment.
Miller said the project is ready to pull permits and it is anticipated construction may begin next month.
The project is a partnership between Tehama County and the Poor And The Homeless Tehama County Coalition (PATH), a non-profit public benefit corporation as developer on the center.
The Navigation Center will be constructed on a 26 acres site donated to PATH by Sierra Pacific Industries and Louisiana-Pacific Corp., and located behind the Raley's store off S. Main Street in Red Bluff.
Development of the project has taken years and countless hours, most of which have been volunteer hours provided by members of the community and PATH.
In the agreement between PATH and the county, the non-profit will oversee all aspects of development and construction of the Center, and documentation of all spending of the grant funds.
The funding for the project will be provided to PATH as a forgivable loan at zero percent interest for a term of five years, commencing upon the date which PATH finalizes all construction activities of the project and obtains all applicable final approval permits from the county.
The Center will be approximately 10,080 square feet, be open 24/7 and provide medical care, treatment for mental health and substance abuse, temporary/transitional housing, social service assistance, job training and assistance in procuring a job, pet care assistance, teaching literacy skills, garden plot, meals, laundry and showers, case management and more.