A Corning resident, Michelle Renee Pinheiro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a head-on vehicle crash Friday, Feb. 26.
Pinheiro, 33, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup west on South Avenue in Corning around 5:45 a.m. when, due to her level of impairment, she swerved into the oncoming lane directly in the path of an eastbound 2002 Ford F150 driven by Manuel Nazarit Magana, 60, of Hamilton City, reported California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez of the Red Bluff Office.
The two pickups hit head-on leaving both drivers suffering major injuries and transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, Valdez said.
Pinheiro was arrested at the site of the crash for suspected driving under the influence of drugs and released for medical treatment, he added.
The crash is under investigation by the CHP.