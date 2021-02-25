A search warrant served at an Edith Avenue residence in Corning netted two arrests, illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition on Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit, which served the warrant.
Arrested by the unit was David Moreno, 37, and Jennifer Jones, 36, who both lived at the residence on the corner of Edith and Gallagher Avenue.
Seized during the search was two pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, reported the unit.
The warrant was issued to the Major Crimes Unit after information had been received regarding the sales of methamphetamine at the property.
Moreno and Jones were booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail each and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance, and prohibited person in possession of firearms.