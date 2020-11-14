Although the results of the local election aren't official, per the Tehama County Elections Office, there are some clear winners who are looking forward to their next adventure in service to the community.
John Leach of Corning has been elected to serve as Tehama County Supervisor District 5, beating out his opponent, Jerry Crow.“My feeling after my election win, were mixed with lots excitement, emotions, and relief that the campaign was over,” Leach said. “I had a lot of emotion go through me for the concerns of the future of the County as things are kind of in an upheaval right now.”
He went on to express his thanks to Crow for a great solid and clean run in the campaign.“My hope is for him to succeed in whatever his future endeavors will be,” Leach added.
As for the future, Leach said his expectations are to learn as much and as fast as he can of the vast aspects of Tehama County.
“There are so many needs to be addressed that it will take me probably the first year to totally get up to speed on everything. My plan is to start with meeting each department head and learn their department and the needs that they might have, by doing this, it will allow me to make voting wise choices,” he said.
Leach's goals in fulfilling his new duties are to attend the new supervisor schooling and continue his education in those areas.
“Education I believe is the key to becoming a good supervisor, by educating myself in those areas, will allow me to gather all the facts in order to make sound judgment and votes that best represents the citizens and the County,” he added. “One of my major concerns is to take the time to meet the vast majority of the employees of the county and to totally understand their concerns, I also will have an open door policy to all the citizens of Tehama County not just my district.”
Taking the helm as Corning's mayor is current City Councilman Robert Snow. He will be taking over for Mayor Doug Hatley who chose not to run for another two year term.
Snow, 46, is a native of Corning who served one, four-year term on the City Council. He was elected over his opponents, Michael LePeilbet and John Harrison.
“Although it’s not official yet, I am honored that the community had enough faith in me to allow me to be mayor of this great community,” Snow said. “I look forward to working with community leaders and staff to make Corning a place where people want to raise their families. I don’t have all the answers but we can work to achieve the best results for our community, one problem at a time.”
Re-elected to serve his second four-year term on the City Council is Chuy Valerio.
The 38-year-old Valerio said he is thankful and very happy the Corning community elected him again to the City Council.
“One of my goals it to keep offering the City's Recreation Department to the Corning youth,” he added. “Being part of the previous council, we have kept the City in good standing and we want to continue doing so.”
New to the City Council is the owner of Sweet Swirls, Shelly Hargens, 60, who has ran her local business for seven years. Hargens earned the highest number of votes in the election for two seats on the City Council, with Valerio coming in second and candidate, Lisa Lomeli, coming in third.
“I am excited and ready to get to work on the City Council,” Hargens said. “I think we have a great council and can see us working well together. I am looking forward to working with the new council and new mayor, helping to improve the downtown and helping with public safety along with all the other items on the agendas each month.
Raymond Rodrguez and Jani Greer-Franer were both elected to the Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees.
Rodrigeuz said he is quite humbled by the experience of being elected.
“Education did not come easy for me. There were numerous barriers between me and my degree from UCR, but the experience changed my life dramatically. I learned to read after high school, and struggled to become the first in my family to graduate from college,” he added. “As I prepare to begin my work as Board Trustee, I can't help but feel undeserving and unqualified. I will fight so the children of our great community have the opportunities to participate and thrive, and to feel they deserve to take their rightful place in society free from the insecurities that haunted me all my life.”
Rodriguez said one of the first things on his agenda is to get to know the other board members.
“I am new to this process and only one of five on the board. I look forward to educating myself on the issues at hand and the needs of the district, and start the work of providing the best educational opportunities for our children,” he added.
Greer-Franer, 67, feels extremely honored that so many Corning residents voted for her and wants them to know of her sincere gratitude to each one.
“I’ve thought about running for school board for the past five or six years, so I’m excited and really very happy right now,” she said. “This is a learning curve for me but I want to provide leadership as an advocate for students and the school district. That means being responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of the community, not a single constituency. I’m excited to be involved in setting the vision and goals for the district as well. I have no expectations at this early stage but my goals are to have a clear understanding of all issues that arise and to seek solutions for the best possible outcome for our students.”
Greer-Franer recently retired from nearly 27 years of employment in the Corning Union Elementary School District.