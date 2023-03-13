Thirteen first responders were honored with plaques and certificates recognizing their service and commitment to their communities during the annual Corning Exchange Club Law Enforcement and First Responders Awards Dinner on Feb. 25 at the community’s Veterans Memorial Hall.
While enjoying a prime rib dinner prepared and served by Exchange Club members, the dinner’s guests, including family, friends and fellow responders of the award recipients, were welcomed by Exchange Cub member MaryAnn Johnson, a Camp Fire survivor who gave a heartfelt thanks “for all the boots on the ground when you need them.”
Northstate news anchor Linda Watkins-Bennet serving as mistress-of-ceremonies shared her appreciation to all the first responders serving on the front lines of their respective communities to provide safety, help and security to the residents who depend on them.
Award presenters shared remarks on why each recipient was selected to receive the honor, and each recipient was provided an opportunity to express their appreciation for the recognition from their agency and the Exchange Club.
Award presenters and recipients are as follows:
– California Highway Patrol Lt. Commander Michael Pizzi to CHP Officer Trevor Seal
– CHP Lt. Commander Steven Krul to CHP Officer John Myers
– CHP Lt. Commander Steven Krul to Commercial Vehicle Inspection Specialist Jeffrey Roe
– CalFire Chief Joey Howard to Company 12 Cap. Ryan Ellis
– Tehama County Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Brown to Company 2 Chief Chris Wikeen
– Tehama County District Attorney Matthew Rogers to Legal Secretary Supervisor Debbie Allard
– Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain to Det. Dustin Maria
– Tehama County Probation Dep. Chief Shelley Pluim to Supervisor/Specialist Fred Avila
– Tehama County Search/Rescue Undersheriff Jeff Garrett to Rescue member John Griffin
– Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer to Firefighter Benjamin Sullivan
– Red Bluff Police Cap. Quintan Ortega to Officer Jike Dever
– Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson to Volunteer Firefighter Doug Lima
– Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears to Sgt. Kylee Stroing
“The Corning Exchange Club is honored to award public safety personnel for their outstanding dedication and service to the citizens of Tehama County,” said Club President Ross Turner.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa, State Sen. Brian Dahle Field Rep. Breyden Coma and Assemblyman James Gallagher Erin Huddleson presented each of the award recipients with certificates of recognition.
The evening featured fundraiser raffle prizes, a silent auction and door prizes with the proceeds to benefit the Exchange Club’s scholarship and community service programs.
Pastor Sylvan Finger provided the invocation and Delores May, a member of American Legion Raisner Post #45 Auxiliary, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Members of the Corning High School Choir performed the National Anthem.
Use of the Veterans Hall for the event was donated by American Legion Raisner Post #45 and public announcement system use by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4218.