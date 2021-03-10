A man well known to Corning police has been sentenced to four years in state prison after violating parole and leading police on a high speed chase.
Cesar Osvaldo Macedo, 30, was handed down the sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court on the two felony charges.
Just months out of prison, Macedo led police on a vehicle pursuit Dec. 31 that spanned two counties and ended in a crash and arrest.
He was driving a 1999 Honda Civic with expired registration when a Corning police officer noticed the vehicle around 11:53 p.m. on McKinley Avenue at Toomes Avenue, reported the Corning Police Department.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Honda, but Macedo allegedly failed to stop, but instead drove away at high speeds.
Traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph, the pursuit went through Corning streets north into Gerber where an occupant of the Honda reportedly through out what appeared to be a firearm. The gun was later recovered and found to be an air pistol designed to resemble a firearm, police said.
From the Gerber area the pursuit went into Los Molinos then south down Highway 99E towards Butte County.
Police said Macedo eventually cut over to Highway 32 near Hamilton City where the Honda crashed into a tree due to mechanical problems.
Macedo tried to run from the crashed vehicle, but was quickly caught by Corning police dog, Blaze, under the command of his partner, Officer Chase Corry.
The pursuit went a distance of approximately 44 miles, through both Tehama and Butte counties, police reported.
Macedo was arrested and transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was treated for a dog bite and then booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, felony evading with wanton disregard for safety, resisting/delaying a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In December 2016 Macedo was sentenced to six years in state prison for first-degree burglary as part of a plea bargain with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. He was out on parole during this most recent incident.
Additional Tehama County Superior Court recent prison sentences:
- Curtis Frank Anderson III, 48, sentenced to seven years, four months in state prison for reckless evading and false personation. A Tehama County Sheriff's Office and CHP case.
Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Anderson, but he failed to yield and led officers on a high speed chase, forcing cars off the road. He crashed the vehicle into a creek then ran away on foot. In another incident, Anderson was stopped for expired registration when he provided the officer with false identification, giving a relatives name and date of birth. Methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.
- John Cornelius Poldervaart, 52, sentenced to two years in state prison for fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly, resisting/delaying a peace officer and disobey domestic court order.
Poldervaart drove off at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted a traffic stop for expired registration. He ran stop signs and into oncoming traffic. In another incident, Poldervaart sent multiple harassing messages, emails and phone calls to his ex-wife, violating a court order. A Corning Police Department case.
- Ronald David Cook, 42, sentenced to two years in state prison for criminal threats and false imprisonment by violence. A Red Bluff Police Department case.
Cook raped two women and sexually assaulted a third, using violence and threats of further harm to force the women. In two of the incidents, he forced the victims to be alone with him, locking one in a room and taking another to an isolated location. Cook threatened to kill one of the victims if she came forward.
- Carlos Orozco Sanchez, 59, sentenced to eight years in state prison for transportation of heroin for sale/non-contiguous county, transportation of methamphetamine for sale/non-contiguous county and failure to register as a transient sex offender. Tehama County Sheriff's Office case.
Sanchez was found in possession of 10.4 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.4 pounds of heroin. He admitted to being pad to drive the drugs up to Oregon. In addition, he is a registered sex offender who had not registered in two years.
- Hector Carrillo, 51, sentenced to four years in state prison for possession for sale of a controlled substance. Tehama County Sheriff's Office case.
Carrillo was found in possession of 10.4 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.4 pounds heroin which he admitted to being paid to transport to Oregon.
- George Minor, 28, sentenced to three years, four months in state prison for criminal threats, and two counts fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly.
Minor threatened to kill the victim. While victim was driving home, Minor pulled out behind him and rammed his trailer. During a pursuit with police, Minor failed to yield, ran stop signs, weaving in and out of lanes, crossing yellow lines and off the road it avoid a collision with a police vehicle. In another pursuit, Minor failed to yield to law enforcement, leading them on a 25 miles high speed chase, again running stop signs, red lights and traveling into oncoming traffic.
- Ronald Marion Guest,55, sentenced to two years in state prison for violation of parole and possession of a controlled substance after specified conviction. Corning Police Department and Red Bluff Police Department case.
Guest is on parole and a registered sex offender. He was found in the Safeway parking lot in possession of methamphetamine.
- Brandon Paul Orman, 30, sentenced to six year is state prison for failure to notify last registering agency of change of address, special allegation prior strike. State parole case.
Orman is required to register as a sex offender. He removed his GPS monitor, threw it is a trash can and fled to Fresno. He was found in a motel in Fresno 11 days later.
- James Johnson, 30, sentenced to four years, four months for evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety while driving recklessly, and two counts prohibited person in possession of firearm. Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Red Bluff Police Department case.
Johnson led police officers on an 8.3 miles, nine minute chase reaching speeds of 90 mph, running stop signs and red lights. He then ran away into an occupied home previous to arrest. In another incident, Johnson was pulled over and gave the officer a false name. He was found to be in possession of heroin, a loaded firearm and ammunition. Johnson had a felony conviction which prohibited him from possessing the firearm and ammunition.
- Jonathan Abbott, 27, sentenced to four years in state prison for criminal threats and a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon. Red Bluff Police Department case.
Abbott pulled out a large fixed blade knife, pointed it and threatened to kill the victim who called the police.
- James Wright Jr., sentenced to three years in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon. A Red Bluff Police Department case.
Wright was seen attempting to stab the victim with a sharp edged metal weapon in the Food Maxx parking lot in Red Bluff. When a witness intervened and the victim ran away, Wright ran after the victim. He was on parole at the time of the attack.