Two nonprofit first responder therapy dog organizations benefited from donations made by the Corning Volunteer Fire Department on April 11, National Therapy Dog Appreciation Day.
The fire department donated $500 each to First Responder Therapy Dogs, a national group, and Resolute Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog program.
First responder therapy dogs are trained and certified to positively impact mental health issues experienced by first responders.
“The therapy dogs provide emotional support by just spending time with the first responders,” said Jeff Nelson, a Corning volunteer firefighter and first responder therapy dog handler.
Visits made to first responders by therapy dogs reduce stress, anxiety and blood pressure. In doing so, the dogs also elevate moods and productivity.
Nelson said the emotional support of certified therapy dogs is a simple, yet highly beneficial tool for frontline responders.
Active in 23 states, including California, First Responder Therapy Dogs make visits to first responders as they address mental health needs with a hands-on approach, a tail-wagging, furry hands-on approach.
Whether working an accident scene, fighting a fire, or rushing an injured person to the emergency room, all first responders experience stress – stress unlike that experienced in any other job, Nelson said.
He became a first responder therapy dog handler when he learned the positive impact therapy dogs can have on first responders, especially those suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.
“As a retired high school teacher who worked with students for years and saw the stress they deal with, and as a firefighter who has seen firsthand the impact of that job, I knew becoming a therapy dog handler was something I could do to help those most in need of positive impact these dogs can offer,” Nelson added.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said he has had the opportunity to learn more about the program through Nelson and Blitz.
“As a prior police canine handler, my dog, Oso, was my partner on the job, but ultimately he was also a personal companion to both me and my family,” Fears added. “Sometimes human contact just doesn’t get the job done, but a ‘therapy dog’ sitting in your lap and listening to you heals all sorts of ills. There are secrets I told Oso that I could never tell a person, and with the negative dealings and incidents first responders often have with people, we need these therapy dogs that can fill a role like no other.”
Nelson and Fears both agree, first responders so often deal with situations that have deepening effects on them.
“The average person just doesn’t know, thank goodness, how badly a human body can be harmed and damaged,” Nelson said. “To see a body burned or mangled from fires and accidents, shot or stabbed, it is so hard to see and it stays with you. And there are times when we can save someone and times when we can’t, and that leaves a lasting impact.That is where the therapy dogs come in.”
Resolute Dog Training is owned and operated by Sadie Sanderson-Overman out of Chico. Resolute provides therapy dog training, certification and an ongoing mentoring program for therapy dog teams.
Sanderson-Overman offers educational speeches and classes for schools, businesses and community groups about the benefits of therapy dogs.
However, the organization’s most important work is in its outreach and training for veterans and first responders to combine service dog training with cross training for therapy work, with a special focus on those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Resolute was established in 2018 with a primary mission to “serve those who serve us,” said Sanderson-Overman. Contact Resolute Dog Training/Therapy Dogs on Facebook.