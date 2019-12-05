Corning firefighters getting ready for giving

The Corning Fire Hall is getting packed with food and toys, and more is on its way as the fire department gets ready to deliver “Christmas” to less-fortunate families in the community with help from Santa Claus and his firefighter-like elves on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The department is currently accepting names of families in need of the department’s and community’s generosity this holiday season. To apply for a Christmas Basket go to the Corning Fire Hall on Fifth Street through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Applicants must have photo identification and proof of residents within the Corning city limits.
On Thursday, Dec. 19 the fire department is inviting the community to join them in wrapping and organizing the hundreds of new toys that have been purchased and donated for the department’s annual Christmas Basket project, which provides a Christmas feast and toys for children who may otherwise go without a very merry Christmas.
The gift wrapping will start at 6
p.m. at the Fire Hall located on Fifth Street between Solano and Marin Streets.
For more than 40 years the fire department has been providing the community with this holiday project that helps both the giver and receiver to feel the spirit of the season.
Every year students from the leadership class at Corning High School deliver dozens of boxes of food to the fire department, donated by school students and staff. Each year the school challenges the senior through freshman classes to see which could donate the most food.
Now through Dec. 20, Corning firefighters will be picking up food and toys donated by schools, clubs, and groups, selling raffle tickets and holding fundraisers to make this special project possible.
“We couldn’t do it without the generous help of the community,” Fire Chief Tom Tomlison said.
On the day the Christmas Baskets are delivered, utilizing two large U-Haul trucks and fire engines, Santa will come into town and help the firefighter-elves present the food and toys to more than 80 families. The effort takes hundreds of hours to organize and deliver all the seasonal bounty.
“Isn’t this what Christmas is all about,” Tomlinson said. “It is a lot of hard work, but the volunteer firefighters of Corning, and the community, make it possible.”
Raffle tickets, at $5 at pop, are still on sale and available at the fire hall or from any volunteer firefighter.
This year’s prizes include a Traeger Barbecue Grill/Smoker or firearm donated by McCoy’s Hardware, Armacoating spray-in bedliner donated by Norm Zuppan, one time complete pest control donated by T. Brooks Pest Control, and two separate $100 gift certificates to SavMor. Proceeds from ticket sales goes to the Christmas Basket program.
Anyone wanting to donate food, toys or money can deliver the goods to the fire hall at any time of the day or night.
For more information call the fire hall at 824-7044.