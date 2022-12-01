The Corning Volunteer Fire Department received a big financial boost in its efforts to raise the funds necessary to carryout its annual Christmas Basket Project to provide new toys and holiday food to less-fortunate families in the community.
Last week the Woodson Bridge Estates Association donated $600 to fire department. The money was raised during the association’s annual bake sale held Nov. 5.
“Even though the Corning Volunteer Fire Department does not respond to our area, except to assist other agencies, we are appreciative of everything they do for the community, and this community is their community,” said Caryl Hester, a Woodson Bridge Estates resident.
The Corning Fire Department’s volunteer firefighters are currently selling fundraiser raffle tickets for their Christmas Basket Project. To purchase a $5 ticket contact any volunteer firefighter, go the Fire Hall or call 530-824-7044. Ticket prizes including Traeger Barbecue and 45 quart Yeti Cooler, both donated by McCoys Hardware, and four $100 gift cards from SavMor. The raffle drawing will take place Dec. 17.
From Dec. 1-12 the Fire Hall will be accepting names of families in need of the department's and community's generosity this holiday season. Applicants must have photo identification and proof of residency within the Corning city limits.
The new toys and food will be delivered Dec. 17.
“We couldn't do this without the generous help and support of the community,” Fire Chief Tom Tomlison said.