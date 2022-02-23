Earlier this month the Corning City Council confirmed the continuance of the town's Food Truck Tuesday events, which start in April.
On Tuesday, Chamber of Commerce Manager Christine Hale announced the chamber is partnering its Farmer's Market with the city's Food Truck Tuesdays.
The new name for the combined event is Corning Tuesday Night Market and will include food trucks, locally grown produce, music, local artisans, kids zone, craft vendors, merchandise vendors, plus beer and wine garden.
“Due to the heat we suffer during the hottest summer months, we will not have the event June, July and August,” Hale explained. “The Farmer's Market will no longer take place weekly at the City Pool Park.”
She said many of the farmers who have brought locally grown produce in previous years have told her due to the drought they will most likely not have enough produce for a weekly market.
The times and dates for Corning Tuesday Night Market is 5-8 p.m., April 5, May 3, Sept. 6, and Oct. 4.
Both Hale and Corning Planner I Christina Meeds expressed problems associated with each event, including time to organize, getting consistent reliable entertainment and vendors and summer temperatures.
Vendor applications can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce, 1110 Solano St. and City Hall at Third and Solano streets, but must be returned to Meeds at City Hall.
Those who would like to attend a weekly Farmer's Market, there is one in Red Bluff – Wednesday Market, located at Washington and Pine streets in downtown Red Bluff.
For more information call the Chamber of 530-824-5550.