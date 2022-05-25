The Corning Friends of the Library group is a volunteer organization which provides essential services to the Corning Library, such as giving monies raised from the sale of donated books toward the purchase of computers, books, magazines, Summer Reading programs, equipment and materials for the local library.
It takes a lot to provide this level of service to the community and the group is in need of members to keep the organization moving forward in its positive impact to the library and town.
The Corning Friends of the Library group meets monthly eight times a year and conducts fundraising events to support the library.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the group can email Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net. Annual membership dues are $5.