Corning's big Hometown Christmas festivities are this weekend, featuring a Lighted Parade, Christmas Craft Fair, fundraiser breakfast and more.
This year's theme,“Light The Way Home,” is also the theme for the Chamber of Commerce's Window Decorating Contest and Lighted House Contest.
The festivities start Friday, Dec. 3 with a Christmas Fair at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, carried over into Dec. 4, with a Corning Fire Hall fundraiser dinner, Christmas Lighted Parade, City Tree Lighting Ceremony, and Drive-in Movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at New Life Assembly Church.
Corning volunteer firefighters will host the Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Funds raised with benefit the department's annual Christmas Basket Project that provides toys and the makings of a holiday meal to less fortunate families in the community.
The Hometown Craft Fair at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street at Houghton Avenue will be packed full of handmade crafts and food items, gifts, jewelry, candles, quilts, and much more.
Marching down Solano Street will be the Lighted Parade featuring lighted floats, bands, vehicles, equestrian, drill teams, and tractors, to name a few of the entries. The tree lighting ceremony and drive-in movie will follow the parade.
Dec. 5 will feature the Paskenta/Flournoy 4-H fundraiser Family Portraits with Santa Claus at Northside Park in Corning.
“We have so much to offer the community this year as we celebrate the Christmas season,” said Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale.
The Chamber's Christmas Mixer is being held on December 9, at Mechanics Bank, Solano Street at Fifth Street in downtown Corning.
This event invites all businesses, groups and the community to join in networking with one another. In addition, those attending the mixer are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support our Corning Fire Department's Christmas Basket Project.
For more information on the upcoming events, call the Corning Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550 or go online to info@corningcachamber.org.