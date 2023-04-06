Residents in Corning will see an increase on their next waste disposal service bill.
Following a public hearing on March 28, the Corning City Council unanimously approved a rate increase of 10.89% for residential waste disposal services, which amounts to an additional $2.79 on each customer’s bill. The increase includes 2.69% for fuel and went into effect on Saturday, April 1 – no fooling.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the rate increase is part of the city’s refuse collection agreement with Corning Disposal.
For regular residential customers with 96 gallon garbage cans the increase will be from $25.60 to $28.39 per month. Senior customer rates for the smaller 32 gallon cart will go from $12.80 to $14.19, an increase
“Should customers have excess capacity in their refuse cart, they may choose to downsize their current 96 gallon cart to a 64 gallon cart,” Miller said. Downsizing would go from $28.39 a month to $26.14.
“I have been a Corning resident for 20 years,” Lillian Muñoz said during public comment. “A 10% increase to garbage rates is very hard for some residents. It’s hard for people to survive on limited incomes that aren’t going up but more and more is coming out of their pockets.”
She questioned how the increase to cover Corning Disposal fuel costs was decided.
Miller explained the rate increase is based upon methodology that is part of the contract agreement requirements between the city and the disposal company, and that she had personally reviewed the fuel cost adjustment.
Mayor Robert Snow acknowledged that no one likes to see increased rates to any of the city services.
“However, we do have evidence from Corning Disposal to prove exactly where the increase will be used, and per the contract, we have to abide by it,” he added.
Councilman Dave Demo said the increase will cover the company’s increased fuel costs, tipping fees, wages and truck maintenance.