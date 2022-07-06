The waste disposal rates will retroactively increase in Corning by 5.47 percent with unanimous approval from the City Council following a public hearing during its June 28 meeting.
According to City Manager Kristina Miller, the new rates are retroactive back to April 1.
“There will be a one-time retroactive increase for the months of April through June 30, 2022 included in the July 2022 waste disposal billing to customers,” she added.
The rate increase for residential customers with 96 gallon garbage cans will go from $24.27 a month to $25.60, an increase of $1.33.
“Should residents have excess capacity, they may choose to downsize their current 96 gallon cart to a 64 gallon cart at $23.57 per month, for a monthly savings of $2.03,” Miller said.
The senior citizens rate for the smaller 32 gallon roller cart will increase from $12.14 to $12.80 a month, an increase of 66 cents.
Miller said the cost of commercial services is based on service level and would also increase by 5.47 percent.
Reason for the increase, she added, is due to the annual Consumer Price Index increase and fuel cost adjustments as per the agreement between the City and Corning Disposal.
Previous to the public hearing, the city sent notices to waste services customers in May informing them of the proposed increase and public hearing. City Clerk Lisa Linnet said the city did not receive any written response concerning the notices. No one from the public commented during the public hearing.