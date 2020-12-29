A five-year agreement with Waste Management was approved by the City Council during the Dec. 22 meeting, including a 2.45 percent rate increase. A public hearing on Feb. 23 will take place prior to the rate increase taking effect.
The increase for residential customers with 96-gallon service will be .58 cents per month, bringing the monthly rate to $24.27.
City Manager Kristina Miller said if residents have excess capacity, they many choose to downsize their current 96-gallon cart to a 64-gallon cart.
“Doing so would reduce their monthly bill by $1.92,” she added.
The new arrangement will include street sweeping services twice per month in residential areas and once a week in commercial areas, a drop-off location for bulky items, four curbside pickup events per year of three bulky goods or bagged items cumulatively not exceeding four cubic yards, Waste Management assumes billing for residential accounts, commercial accounts will receive a base recycling service of up to two cubic years per week at no additional charge, and more.
Residential accounts will now be charged a $16 contamination fee after three warnings, and $55.24 for commercial accounts for the same. Waste Management may utilize its SmartTruck technology with cameras to identify contamination, according to Miller.
“The City of Corning has the lowest recycling rate in Tehama County,” she added. “The California Department of Resources and Recycling and Recovery is pressuring the City and the JPA to increase its waste diversion and recycling. If the City were to be placed on a compliance order, it could receive fines up to $10,000 per day.”