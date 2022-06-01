A Corning High School student has been named 2022 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) District 3.
Hayley Byrd, the daughter of Ty and Regina Byrd, of Corning was selected as the in a crowning event on Saturday, May 14, at the Glenn County Farm Bureau office in Orland.
Byrd will represent District 3, which includes Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity and Yuba counties. As Dairy Princess, she will play a key role on the CMAB’s Communications Services team in meeting community relations objectives.
She just finished her sophomore year at Corning High School, and plans to pursue a degree in Agricultural Education or Agricultural Communications at Kansas State University, Texas Tech University, or the University of Idaho. \
Byrd is an active member of Corning FFA and is involved in 4-H currently serving as president of her chapter. She is on the high school’s field hockey team at her high school and a member of the California Scholarship Federation. Byrd made the honor roll every semester of her high school career.
As Dairy Princess, she will attend a professional development training focused on presentation skills, advocating for the California dairy industry, leadership and business etiquette.
California is the nation’s leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state.
The California Milk Advisory Board, an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com.