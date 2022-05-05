A Corning High School junior was selected as the 2022 Miss Tehama County during the Tehama District Fair on April 28, following the event’s grand opening.
Savannah Hopping, 17, daughter of Amanda and Francis Hopping, not only won the top title, but also the Friendship Award for her kindness and friendliness to her fellow contestants.
For her talent, Hopping recited the Future Farmers of America Creed.
The contest took part on the opening day of the fair, in conjunction with the Junior Miss and Little Miss Pageant.
Earning the Junior Miss crown was Gracie Trunnell and Little Miss was Daisy Gilles.
Along with these contests, the fair featured an arm wrestling contest, destruction derby, racing contests and more.
Live entertainment was offered each day of the fair which ran April 28-May 1, as did live acts, a carnival with all the rides and booths.
One of the most popular features of the fair, the Tehama Junior Livestock Auction brought in great prices and record numbers of the youths selling steers, sheep, poultry, rabbits, goats and hogs. More on this event will be published next week with pictures.