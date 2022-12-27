Medical emergency service in southern Tehama County became better due to a $100,000 grant from the Corning Healthcare District to Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital for the purchase of a new ambulance.
“Corning Healthcare District’s vision for a strong ambulance fleet embodies their mission to bring high quality healthcare to south Tehama County and their generosity makes their vision a reality,” said Maggie Redmon, president of Mercy Foundation North. “We’re grateful they trusted Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital to partner on this project.”
The new ambulance is now in circulation and actively responding to 911 calls in Tehama County. It is based out of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, but serves the entire county, particularly Corning and surrounding communities.
“Corning Healthcare District's mission is to bring quality healthcare to Southern Tehama County. As St. Elizabeth's Community Hospital is the sole emergency facility in the 3,000 square miles of Tehama County, it is imperative to the outlying areas that we have a sound ambulance fleet. We are proud to do our part by partnering with Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth's EMS team to help keep our community safe and healthy,” Tina E. Hale, district manager of Corning Healthcare District, said.
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital operates the only ambulance fleet seated in Tehama County. There are 10 primary ambulances with four older rigs held on reserve for inter-facility transfers and community events such as the Red Bluff Round-Up where emergency services are required on-site.
The new ambulance serves to relieve some of the burden placed on the current fleet as only ambulances with 400,000 miles or less can respond to emergency calls.
The new addition will help extend the life of the entire fleet, reported Rodger Page, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital president.
“The generosity and support of the Corning Healthcare District has made a significant impact on the ongoing health and safety of our community,” he added. “Their goal to have high-quality healthcare available in south Tehama County is evidenced by their generous support to help purchase a new state of the art ambulance. St. Elizabeth Community Hospital is grateful to have such a wonderful partner.”
Corning Healthcare District President Yvonne Boles said due to the fact that the south county has no after hours or weekend medical services it is vital to the area to have a robust ambulance fleet.
“When the Corning Healthcare District learned that St. Elizabeth's emergency service vehicles were aging, we saw an opportunity to support our community by funding a grant to purchase a new ambulance, helping to insure prompt emergency service,” she added.
Mercy Foundation North is committed to raising funds to support and enhance the ability of hospitals to deliver exceptional health care services to the patients and communities the hospitals serve.