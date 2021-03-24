A presentation on last year's projects and upcoming projects was given to the Corning Planning Commission and then the City Council by Chrissy Meeds, Planning/Recreation departments director.
In her update, Meeds said in 2020 the city approved two subdivision maps, four conditional use permits and zoning changes, three variances and continued to work on the 2019-2024 Housing Element Plan.
Last year the city saw seven new single family dwellings constructed, all in the Stonefox subdivision CHIP housing project.
In her 2021 preview, Meeds said the city looks to see the Stonefox CHIP housing project completed, the Olive Grove homeless assistance housing complex underway on Highway 99W at Fig Lane, and the start of the Magnolia Meadows residential project on Marguerite Avenue near Maywood Middle School.
Non-residential development is reported to include the Heritage RV Park Storage project, Hall Bros. Crematory and Corning Cross Roads Phase 1 project, which is a commercial development on the westside of the freeway behind Bartels Giant Burgers.
This year's goals for the planning department, as reported by Meeds, runs the gambit of zoning code adoption, working on housing element policies, safety element updates to the ongoing project of getting all planning documents available online, and more.
During 2020 the city code enforcement conducted 45 cases including building and zoning violations, trash abatement and occupied motorhome abatement.
“With the city's new nuisance ordinance, we should be able to triple that number in 2021,” Meeds said.
In other city hall news, City Manager Kristina Miller reported as a result of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, the city will receive approximately $1.45 million that must be expended by December 2024.
“It appears the extension of water and sewer infrastructure is an allowable expense,” she said in the March 19 Friday Notes. “If so, I will propose to use the funds to extend water and sewer to the westside of Interstate 5, as there will be long-term economic benefits from such.”
The funds can also be allocated to further support restaurants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and event operators through the Shuttered Venue Operators Fund, among other business support.
Miller also reported the city's two applications for the Proposition 68 Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant have been submitted requesting the full $8.5 million. The two applications include the formerly-applied for Solano Street/Fourth Street park site and the new McLane Avenue site.
For the McLane Avenue site, if the grant is received, the city will have to extend Divisadero Road along the length of the project to connect with Marguerite Avenue, as well as perform stormwater/drainage improvement, all of which is not an eligible grant-funded expense.