Corning High crowns winter royalty

The highlights of Corning High School’s week-long Winter Homecoming activities took place on Friday, Feb. 7 when the varsity girls basketball team beat their Paradise High School opponents, followed by the crowning of Mr. Cardinal Angel Diaz and the Homecoming Queen Savannah Dainauskus.
The Mr. Cardinal contest took place between the girls and boys varsity games, as 25 young men were introduced before performing a dance routine on the basketball court. Each representing a school sport, class or club, competing was Clint Ayers, Isidro Barajas, Michael Bird, Nick Brown, Diaz, Ryan Felciano, Jose Flores, Richardo Gutierrez, Julio Hernandez, Alex Martinez, Dalton McFall, Josy Mendoza, Felipe Morfin, Julian Nova, Andres Ochoa, Arturo Olivarez, Juan Olivera, Ray Perez, Jayce Pettit, Jed Platte, Rocco Raker, Hector Ramirez, Ian Sweringen, Devin Toth and Wyatt Wooten.
Crowned Mr. Congeniality was Hector Ramirez, and Mr. Irresistible was Julian Novoa.
Dainauskus received her crown, sash, bouquet of roses and the traditional Homecoming kiss from the boys varsity basketball team captain, during the boys varsity basketball half-time. She is the daughter of Heather and Michael Dainauskus, a member of the girls varsity basketball team and four-year member of the Cardinal Drill team. She carries a 3.7 grade point average.
The Queen’s escort was Devin Toth, the son of Nick and Meagan Morgan. He carries a 4.14 grade point average and participates in the school’s football, wrestling and track teams.
Unfortunately, the Cardinal boys varsity basketball team lost in their game against Paradise.