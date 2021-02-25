New guidelines for youth and recreational adult sports issued by the state Department of Public Health have gone into effect opening the way for Corning High School to schedule several outdoor sports events through the end the school year.
The new guidance applies to all organized youth and adult sports, including school and community- sponsored programs, and privately organized clubs and leagues.
Tehama County Health Services Agency said the state's information is aimed at giving communities guidelines on how to safely remain physically active while reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent, said as long as Tehama County stays within the perimeters of the issued case rate of 14.1 per 100,000 population, the district will be able to continue its planned sports activities.
“We have met with other schools in the Butte View League and made a schedule for several high school sports events over the next three months,” he added.
The schedule is as follows: girls field hockey March 8-April 2; football March 22-April 23; girls soccer March 22-April 23; softball and baseball April 19-June 3; boys soccer April 19-May 28.
Other outdoor sports, which are low contact, and have not been impacted by COVID-19, will or have already started, such as track and field, tennis, cross country running, and golf.
Caylor said high or moderate contact sports of basketball and volleyball are still not allowed.
“Although many of our high or moderate outdoor sports will now take place, the number of spectators allowed to attend is limited to household members of the competing athletes only,” he explained.
The county health agency said under the updated guidance, outdoor high-contact and moderate-contact sport competitions that may resume with additional modifications, including informed consent and testing requirements for certain outdoor high contact sports. As of today, February 24, 2021, Tehama County is under the Purple tier with a case rate of 14.1 per 100,000 population. To view the most recent data for Tehama County, please visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/state-dashboard/.
The state updated regulations include:
Outdoor High-Contact Sports: Outdoor high-contact sports can be played in counties in the Purple or Red tier with a case rate at or below 14 per 100,000 population. Weekly COVID-19 testing will be required for football, rugby and water polo participants age 13 and over in counties with a case rate between 7 and 14 per 100,000. Weekly testing, either antigen or PCR, is required for all participants and coaches in these sports, with results made available within 24 hours of competition. Football, rugby and water polo are high-contact sports that are likely to be played unmasked, with close, face-to-face contact exceeding 15 minutes. To schedule a test appointment online go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123.
Outdoor Moderate-Contact Sports: These sports, such as baseball, cheerleading and softball, can be played in the Purple tier with an adjusted case rate equal to or less than 14 per 100,000 population without the testing requirement.
Due to the nature and risk of transmission while participating in outdoor high-contact and moderate-contact sports, the state is strongly encouraging teams to provide information regarding risk to all parents/guardians of minors participating, and have each parent sign an informed consent indicating their understanding and acknowledgement of the risks.
Informed consent is required for outdoor moderate-contact and outdoor high contact sports in Purple tier counties.
For more information and resources on what individuals can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.