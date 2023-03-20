An agriculture teacher at Corning Union High School has been honored as a California finalist for the Ag Educator of the Year through the Golden Owl Award.
Emily Brown, who was one of only six, was recognized on stage for the honor during the 95th annual State FFA Leadership in Ontario last week. She also received a $500 cash prize.
“We are so proud to have Emily (Brown) represent our school and staff as a finalist for this award,” Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent. “She has, in only a few years, worked with her department to innovate, grow, and improve our agriculture education at Corning Union High School.”
He recognized that through Brown’s efforts, the school now has more students, programs and extracurricular activities in the agriculture department.
“This is a direct result of the work of Emily (Brown) and her colleagues,” Caylor said.
Golden Owl Award officials recognize agricultural educators maintaining the vital role they play in their communities, dedicating countless hours to educate and equip students for potential ag-related careers and help them follow their interests.
“Emily (Brown) has been an asset and excellent teacher at the high school,” said Todd Henderson, a Corning Union High School Board member. “She is a real spark in our Career Technical Education and Agriculture Department. She is always busy and buzzing.”
The Golden Owl Award®, sponsored by Nationwide Insurance, recognizes extraordinary teachers and supports future educational efforts through its many programs.
“We see the positive impact that the FFA program has had for many of our members, who have gone on to become leaders in Farm Bureau and in the agriculture community,” stated California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson. “Our farm and ranch members recognize the efforts of local teachers to support the next generation of agriculturalists.”
The California FFA, California Farm Bureau and Nationwide collected more than 800 nominations for California’s top agricultural teachers from students, parents and community members across the state over a four month period.
Following the recognition of six finalists, a selection committee honored one finalist as California’s grand prize winner and Ag Educator of the Year on March 18. The winner will receive the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and an additional $3,000 Nationwide-funded check to support the development of their program.
“California FFA is excited to partner with Nationwide and the California Farm Bureau to honor outstanding agricultural educators and FFA Advisors,” said Charles Parker, State FFA Advisor for California Association, FFA. “With a record number of teachers being nominated, the six teachers selected as regional winners and state finalists have demonstrated why they are deserving of this recognition. The agricultural education family is honored to have high quality educators who not only provide classroom instruction but also coach students in career and leadership development events and expose students to career opportunities through their participation in supervised experience programs.”
Nationwide supports the future of the agriculture community through meaningful sponsorships of national and local organizations. In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to the California FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.
“As a company deeply rooted in agriculture, we are proud to collaborate with our state partners to recognize outstanding agriculture teachers, who are not only critical to the communities they serve, but also to the farming industry as a whole,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “We are extremely grateful for the contributions and dedication of these selfless public servants.”