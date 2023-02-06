Corning Union High School is home to many traditions, such as its Winter Homecoming events and celebrations, which this year took place on Jan. 20.
The crowning of the school’s Mr. Cardinal took place after 18 contestants, each representing a class, club or organization, performed a dance before a standing-room-only between the varsity girls and varsity boys basketball games.
Winning the title was Geo Gonzalez who was representing the wrestling team. Crowned Mr. Congeniality was Kyzer Aulabaugh representing woodshop, Mr. Irresistible was band representative Gabriel Mojica Palafox, and Mr. Best Performer went to color guard representative SaKaio Mamea.
Other contestants included Cash Aulabaugh, Gabriel Esparza, Ian Brown, Sam Shults, Alexander Lopez, Mauricio Garcia, Langdon Martinovich, Samuel Aguilar, Michael Perez, Mark Aulabaugh, Jacob Chamberlain, Tristan Jones, Kaleb Flourney and Steve Stout.
During the boys varsity basketball game halftime, the Winter Homecoming Queen Judith Miranda and her court were announced and crowned.
Miranda is the daughter of Yolanda and Rosendo Miranda. She is a high school senior who holds a 3.8 grade point average and has competed field hockey for four years. Mirada is a two-year member of California Scholarship Federation and has served as class officer for three years. Her Homecoming Escort was Greyson Ocampo.
Freshman Princess was Angela Montoya, Sophomore Princess Sonia Garcia, Junior Princess Crystal Brito, Junior Escort Eric Aguilar, Sophomore Escort Alan De Lara and Freshman Escort Cash Aulabaugh.
The Cardinal boys varsity basketball game was a neck-and-neck thriller throughout the entire competition with the Cardinals losing to Las Plumas by one point in the final two seconds of the game.