In the breakout sport of girls wrestling, Maggie (Magdalena) Leal is making a name for herself.
An 11th grade student at Corning High School, 16-year-old Leal, competes on the Cardinal's Girls Wrestling team and has done so since she was a freshman.
This year Leal's wrestling talent took her all the way to the CIF Girls Wrestling State Championship in Bakersfield, Feb. 24-26.
“At first I couldn't believe I had qualified,” Leal said. “Then to be there was just amazing. The competition was tough, but I did my best.”
The daughter of Gerardo Leal and Sylvia Valdovinos, Leal started wrestling when she was in the sixth grade with the Corning Sharks co-ed team.
“I had a lot of free time and was looking for something to do. I love sports and my younger brother was wresting on the team, so I decided to give it a try. I thought 'why no me.' I had no idea at the time I would like it so much and never dreamed I would be competing on the state level,” she said.
Leal was the only girl her age wrestling on the team at that time and so her roots in the sports started with wrestling against the boys.
“I think that helped me try harder and work harder in the sport,” she added. “The boys were a lot stronger and it was really hard at first. I really had to push myself.”
Over the years of competition, Leal says her greatest supporters have been her parents and coaches.
“My parents taught me to never give up. They have always been very supportive,” she said. “I also owe a lot to my coaches. Without them I wouldn't have been as successful as I have been, both my Shark coaches and my high school coaches.”
Among the coaches she names is Richard Orduno from Sharks and the Corning High School boys wrestling coaches, specifically Joe Villalba, Josh Jackson and Glenn Nye. In addition, Leal said Villaba's daughter, Bella, has been instrumental in coaching the girls wrestling team.
“I really appreciate all that the coaches have done for the girls team,” Leal said. “I hope someday the high school will be able to hire someone specifically for the girls wrestling team. Someone dedicated to just us.”
She was especially excited to be able to compete this year in a full season, December-February, as the previous two years were cut short due to COVID-19.
“There aren't a lot of girl wrestlers in my weight class in the northstate, so being able to wrestle through an entire season was great,” Leal said.
To make it to state competition, Leal first had to qualify in the all high school regionals. Making it through that level, she was on to the masters where the top seven competitors qualified for state.
“I was at the state competition by myself and that was hard to start with. Then I lost my first match. That was a real bummer,” she added.
During the next days competition, Leal won three matches in a row.
“I was so excited and surprised, I really wasn't expecting that,” she said.
On the last day of competition, Leal lost her match and was eliminated, but did make to the top 12 in the state.
“My goal for next year is to make it to the podium and to do that I have to be in the top eight. I'm going to do it, just watch,” she smiles.
Along with wrestling, Leal competes on the high school's girls soccer team, track, and cross country, in which she went all league this year.
To keep in shape for her sports activities, Leal works out in weight training.
“And I practice, a lot, and I mean a lot,” she adds.
Her AP English teacher, Shawni McBride, said Leal gives 110 percent to everything she does.
“She is one of those students who gives her all no matter what it is she is doing,” McBride said. “She is as excellent in academics as she is in sports.”
During the state competition, the singlet Leal wore was dedicated to Jayden Oakes, a young Corning boy who passed away from cancer last year.
“Jayden's name was on the back of my singlet,” Leal said. “I wanted to do that in his memory and for his family.”
Both of Leal's younger siblings, a brother and sister, are competing in wrestiling.
“I hope I can be an inspiration for other girls who might want to compete in wrestling,” Leal said. “I want them to know it isn't about gender anymore, anyone and everyone can compete on a level field.”