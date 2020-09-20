Tehama County Public Health announced on Sunday evening two more students at Corning High School have tested positive for COVID-19, requiring the campus go to distance learning through Tuesday, Sept. 22, and possibly longer.
Some of the school's teachers and students who were in contact with the recently reported COVID-19 positive students have been asked to be tested for the virus and go into quarantine, according to messages sent out to parents.
Corning High School administration is meeting with county Public Health officials on Tuesday to determine if the school can reopen Wednesday or continue distance learning.
Eight Corning High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first of August, with this being the second time since school started the campus has closed due to the virus. The first time was for two weeks at the end of August into the first of September.
Corning High School's closure does not apply to Centennial High School, which remains open to on campus learning.