It's been Homecoming Week at Corning High School and the festivities flow over into Friday, Oct. 8 with a downtown parade, alumni dinner, football games and crowning of a queen and her court.
The Homecoming Parade starts at 3 p.m. on Solano Street and will feature gold and silver alumni graduates, as well as Corning High School class floats, school band, drill team and queen and court, and much more.
The annual Alumni Dinner of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert, will run from 4-7 p.m. in the school's cafeteria. Price is $10 general admission and $8 for silver and golden grads.
Between the junior varsity and varsity football games at Cardinal Stadium on Blackburn Avenue, the attending golden grads of 1970 and 1971 will be introduced, the class float competition winner announced and the Cardinal Choir will sing the National Anthem.
During the varsity football games halftime, the Cardinal Band, Drill Team and Cheerleaders will lead in singing the school song, followed by the coronation of the Homecoming Queen and Court.
Last week the school's student body selected Adilene Morfin as the 2021 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Felipe and Maria Morfin. She is a high school senior who has earned a 4.0 grade point average and enjoys hanging out with friends and family. Morfin is a three-year member of Corning High School leadership, four-year member of CSf, and ASB vice-president for four years. Her future plan is to attend California State University, Chico to become an ultrasound nurse.
Her escort for festivities on Friday will be Corning High School senior Sabastian Diaz.
This year's Junior Homecoming Princess is Rosa Angelica Garcia Valdovines, the daughter of Felipa Valdovines, who currently holds a 3.7 grade point average and is involved in the school's leadership class. Her future plan is to go to University of California. Her escort for the coronation is Arjan Singh Janda.
Marlee Maeder, the daughter of Nick and Melissa Maeder, is this year's Sophomore Homecoming Princess. She plays field hockey, basketball, softball, and is involved in CSF. Her hobbies are playing sports, hanging out with friends, and spending time with family. She has a 3.8 grade point average, and her future plans are to go to college and pursue a career in nursing. Marlee and her escort, Marek Horton, have been life-long friends.
Freshman Princess is Jacquelyn Sedano, the daughter of Luis Sedano and Olivia Tapia. She is a member of Cardinal Drill Team and enjoys spending time with family and friends. She has a 4.0 grade point average and her future plans are to graduate with honors and attend California State University, Chico. Her escort for the ceremony will be Alex Avila.
For more information on Corning High School Homecoming events, call 530-824-8000.