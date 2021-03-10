Corning High School honored the following students with Student of the Month certificates for January: Agriculture-Veronica Trujillo and Claudia Wright; Science-Carolina Paredes, Erick Pintor, Nalani Capistrand; Career Tech Education-Tayler Snow, Mirella Solorio, Brian Torres, Gonzalo Avila, Kaden Kiefer, Benjamin Chase Myhre; Spanish-Mckynzie Huntley; ELD-Manuel Gonzalez Sanchez; P.E.-Jesus Ibarra, William Lewis, Ryan Chamberlin, Antonio Romero Zamora, Jamie Ramirez, Bentley Mendoza, Samantha Hardy, Giselle Garcia; Leadership-Mariah Jones; Mathematics-Joseph Bird; Language Arts-Kyler Molina; Skills Center-Susana Herrera; Overcomer-Logan Charles; Social Science-Cassidy Johnston, Samantha Hardy, Samuel Cea, Faith Janssen, Nalani Capistrand; Visual and Performing Arts-Isis Soto, Adreanna LePeilbet; English-Laynee Cox, Anouluck Thao, Konstance Raines, Cora Peterson, Brittany Hodgson, Gabriel Esparza, Angel Montes Serna, Jesus Villalobos; Math-Kenya Gallardo, Monica Sedano, Samantha Jones, Marissa Bigfeather, Samuel Shults; Principal's Award-Thristan Sandoval Palacios (pictured with Principal Charlie Troughton).
Corning High School honors students
- Courtesy photo/CHS
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Are you concerned about the rising tensions with North Korea?
Share your views with us.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Bluff kidnap, rape, torture convict's release date pending
- Corning driver suspected of DUI in head-on crash
- Tehama County Dispatch Logs
- Corning felon back in prison - Tehama County Superior Court sentences
- Red Bluff gallery features The Art of Abstraction
- BLOTTER - Tehama County arrests/jail bookings
- Corning drug bust nets 2 pounds meth, firearms, arrests
- Open+ offers extended library hours in Tehama County
- COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tehama County
- POLICE LOGS - Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Corning Police Department dispatch logs highlights
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5
- 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships