chs students

Corning High School honored the following students with Student of the Month certificates for January: Agriculture-Veronica Trujillo and Claudia Wright; Science-Carolina Paredes, Erick Pintor, Nalani Capistrand; Career Tech Education-Tayler Snow, Mirella Solorio, Brian Torres, Gonzalo Avila, Kaden Kiefer, Benjamin Chase Myhre; Spanish-Mckynzie Huntley; ELD-Manuel Gonzalez Sanchez; P.E.-Jesus Ibarra, William Lewis, Ryan Chamberlin, Antonio Romero Zamora, Jamie Ramirez, Bentley Mendoza, Samantha Hardy, Giselle Garcia; Leadership-Mariah Jones; Mathematics-Joseph Bird; Language Arts-Kyler Molina; Skills Center-Susana Herrera; Overcomer-Logan Charles; Social Science-Cassidy Johnston, Samantha Hardy, Samuel Cea, Faith Janssen, Nalani Capistrand; Visual and Performing Arts-Isis Soto, Adreanna LePeilbet; English-Laynee Cox, Anouluck Thao, Konstance Raines, Cora Peterson, Brittany Hodgson, Gabriel Esparza, Angel Montes Serna, Jesus Villalobos; Math-Kenya Gallardo, Monica Sedano, Samantha Jones, Marissa Bigfeather, Samuel Shults; Principal's Award-Thristan Sandoval Palacios (pictured with Principal Charlie Troughton).

Tags

Recommended for you