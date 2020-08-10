While elementary school-aged children in Corning won't be returning to school campuses anytime soon, due to the implications of COVID-19, Corning High School is opening its doors on Thursday, Aug. 13, to welcome masked students and staff as this school year gets underway.
“Our students have two options,” said Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent. “They can either attend school on campus full-time or take part in full-time distance learning. If they attend school on campus, masks are required when at all practical.”
There are signs all over the campus reminding students and staff about social distancing and wearing masks.
Caylor said they are working on all students, both on campus and distance learners being supplied with take-home Chromebooks to make the varied learning options feasible for each student.
“On campus classrooms will have no more than 25 students at any given time,” he said. “That allows for the state required social distancing and 36 square feet per person in the classroom, including the teacher.”
In addition, to provide for social distancing during lunchtime, the school is setting up satellite stations for serving lunch – the cafeteria, library, south gym and at the southeast end of the campus.
Kirkwood, Flournoy and Richfield elementary schools are also opening their doors to on-campus learning this week, both campuses requiring students and staff wear personal protection masks. Kirkwood students not wanting to attend school have the option of Independent Study, and Richfield students the option of distance learning facilitated by teachers.
Los Molinos Unified School District is also doing on-campus education with the option of distance learning, as is Red Bluff High School.
However, Red Bluff Union Elementary School District is not opening its campuses, but has opted for distance learning only at this time.
The decision on whether to open campuses to students has been made on a district-by-district basis, with reopening plans approved by Tehama County Public Health.
All schools are asking families of students to practice COVID-19 safety protocols at school and at home, and to keep any child home who is ill, shows symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone testing COVID-19 positive.
Procedures have been put in place for response to a student testing positive of the coronavirus for all districts with open campuses, and closing of schools if a percentage of students/staff contract the virus.