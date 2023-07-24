The partnership between Corning High School and the Corning Police Department for a school resource officer has been renewed with a three year contract as approved by the Corning City Council this month.
For more than two decades the city has provided the high school with an on-campus officer funded through various grants, until 2018/19 when the position cost was shared on a 50/50 basis between the two entities, with the city’s portion budgeted through its general fund.
In the newly approved contract, the high school agrees to pay $74,546 for the school year, which equates to 50 percent of the officer’s salary/benefits, paid to the city at $8,282 per month over the nine month period.
If the officer, currently Officer Matt Hewitt, has to leave the school campus for other officer duties beyond one hour, the school may reduce hourly payment at $71.68 per hour the officer is off campus.
The school agrees to increase the officer’s salary if the officer’s salary with the city increases due to contract negotiations with the public safety unit.
In addition, the school agrees to pay overtime costs if the school resource officer is requested to attend events outside regular school hours and the regular 40-hour week.
The agreement between the city and school also includes an amendment from the previous agreement that reads, “If District (Corning Union High School District) and/or City materially fail to perform its responsibilities as established in this agreement, the non-breaching party shall have the right to terminate the agreement for cause effective immediately. Upon termination, the District shall pay the City for services rendered through the date of termination.” One of the causes for termination per the contract is if the funding sources for either the City or District are no longer available to support the position.
The school resource officer is responsible for coordinating enforcement details at the school, including truancy, targeting violence, gangs, illegal drug activity, and any other criminal behavior/activity, and to work with school staff, students and parents in combatting these issues, according to the contract.
The contract runs July 1 through June 30, 2026.