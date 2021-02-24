The last of Corning Union High School District Measure K bond funded projects is scheduled to start in June.
In other projects, the district is set to plant an olive orchard at its Rodgers Ranch on Loleta and Marguerite avenues.
District Superintendent Jared Caylor said the last phase of the bond projects will be 11 new classrooms constructed adjacent to the 10 new classrooms and restroom constructed in the previous project.
At a cost of $3,665,020, the new classrooms will be funded through $2 million in Measure K funds, $330,000 in developer fees, $650,000 in CTE facilities grants and $750,000 from the district's general fund.
“District general funding used for the project will be replaced in the near future through $1.6 million in grants the district has secured,” Caylor said.
The 11 classrooms are permanent modulars from AMS that cost $2,169,020. Other costs included such items as site work, architect approval, and special inspections.
“These are excellent construction and modern buildings,” Caylor said.
This is the third phase of classroom replacements. The first was for seven new classroom and the second 10 classrooms and restroom to replace the campus's outdated facilities. The first phase also included safety improvements to the campus.
In addition, bond funds were used to construct the school's new all-weather track and safety improvements.
The district is also looking to construct a student parking lot north of the campus across Blackburn Avenue.
“This is a matter of student safety as we try to get student parking off of Blackburn Avenue and into a much safer location,” Caylor stated.
He added, the olive orchard to be planted at the district's ranch will be on 30 acres adjacent to South Avenue.
“This is an area of not good soil quality and we were going to either use it for grazing or a crop that could grow in that area,” Caylor said. “We reached out to Musco Family Olive Company and they have donated manzanilla olive trees to cover the 30 acre plot.”
State funds will be used to prepare the acreage and irrigation, however, the district will have to fund the cost of a well.
“The planting of the trees will be in a format for mechanical harvesting and the orchard will be cared for by Ranch Manager Tony Rosiles,”
Student education will also be a component of the project, as are all aspects of the district ranch projects.