Several staff members at Corning High School spent the evening of Oct. 17 interviewing the four non-incumbent candidates seeking a seat on the Corning Union High School District Board of Trustees.
Candidates answering staff questions was Tony Turri, Cody Lamb, Crystal Carter and Javier Ochoa. Incumbents seeking re-election include Bill Mache, James Bingham and Scott Patton.
During his introduction, Lamb said he is a Corning High School graduate, the father of four children and a construction contractor who has worked on several schools in the Northstate.
“Being closely associated with different schools in the area doing construction work has given me a broader perspective on the ways other districts conduct business,” he said. “This has opened my eyes to a broader way of doing things in a district.”
Ochoa was he has lived in Corning for 32 years and is also a Corning High School graduate. He works full-time in the field of agriculture and currently has a child attending Corning High School.
“I really want to become more involved in the district and finding ways to make it better. I am bilingual and want to see the school improve its agriculture program,” he said.
Carter is a former employee of Corning High School, working in the cafeteria. She currently works as a traffic controller, most often for P.G.&E. She has had five children graduate from Corning High School.
“I am very passionate about the school farm and what it could bring to the school’s cafeteria. I understand budgeting as I ran the budget when I worked in the school’s cafeteria,” she added.
Turri said he is a Corning High School graduate with a son who graduated in 2015 and daughter who will be graduating eventually in 2028. He was previously the school district’s Rodgers Ranch manager and is owner/operator of a cattle ranch in Paskenta.
“I am imbedded in this community and dedicated to whatever I do,” he added. “In three words I describe myself as honest, accountable and dependable.”
All of the candidates said one of their pursuits if elected would be to increase the district’s vocational training program and agriculture.
“Not all students go on to college when they graduate,” Ochoa said. “One of the biggest job hires in Tehama County is agriculture and that is something we can focus on.”
Included in each candidates remarks was wanting to do what is best for the students.
Carter included increasing staff development and making sure everyone, from the students up the superintendent, are treated the same.
All four candidates also said they believe the district’s Rodgers Ranch is being under-utilized, especially for educating students.
Lamb said he would like to see the school focus on the “three Rs of reading, writing and arithmetic,” setting goals the students would have to achieve before they could participate in non-classroom activities.
Carter believes the district’s after-school program is not used enough by students who could greatly benefit from the program.
Turri said he would like to see more accountability within the district, including student academics and behavior, teachers, staff and administration.
“I have seen improvements at the school, but I also see room for more improvement, be it Rodgers Ranch, the vocational program, or academics, we could always do better,” he added.