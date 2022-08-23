Schools in Corning are back in session following summer break and classrooms are full at Corning High School.
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor said the school year started on Aug. 18 with a district enrollment of 1,140 students – 1,050 at Corning High School and 90 at Centennial High School and Independent Study.
“We're excited to get back to school this year under somewhat ‘normal’ circumstances,” Caylor added. “Our theme with our staff this year will be ‘People, Purpose, Passion’. We chose this because our people... our students, staff, and community, will always remain our priority.”
As the district moves away from state policies that were implemented in response to the pandemic, Caylor said they want to be able to refocus on “our purpose as educators, and reignite our passion for working with young people every day.”
He added, “Whether that's in the classroom, in some other school activity, or supporting general school operations, we know that our work is vital to the future of Corning and its youth.”
As the district moves through the year, it will be making facility upgrades that impact the student quad area, student and visitor parking, bus loading, and athletic facilities such as the soccer and softball fields.
In an effort to provide safer student parking and foot traffic, Corning High School is looking at options to construct an additional student parking site within the school’s campus on Blackburn Avenue and remove student parking on the street.
Over the past few years the district has constructed an all-weather track, new classrooms and bathrooms, removed old portable classrooms and put in new bathrooms and snackbar at the Cardinal Stadium.