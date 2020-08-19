Three Corning High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 - all are boys who attended the school’s summer varsity football workout on Aug. 6 previous to the start of the school year. The three have been in isolation under the authority of the Tehama County Public Health Agency.
“When three or more cases exist in one school, protocols dictate that the District will consult Tehama County Public Health to consider closing school for two weeks and advise all students and teachers that were in the affected cohort (players and coaches at the workout) to quarantine for two weeks,” said Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent.. “Based on this guidance, we have been in regular communication with Tehama County Public Health on this situation to determine whether school closure is necessary to keep students and staff safe.”
He explained in making the decision to remain open to on-campus learning, the school’s administration noted none of the positive cases have been on campus since school began.
“Tehama County Public Health does not believe there is a significant enough threat of community spread in our District to justify canceling on campus instruction,” Caylor added.
The first of the three COVID-19 cases was tested earlier in the month. When his test came back positive, the district acted immediately in cooperation with county public health to notify those students, staff and families that were affected.
“Public Health gave the school approval to have the summer football workout with COVID-19 protocols in place, which included non-contact workouts for the players. This all took place previous to the Governor shut down all fall sports,” Caylor said.
Even though public health did not consider the workout as “close contact,” all students and staff attending the workout were COVID-19 tested by the county Aug. 13, on a voluntary basis.
The school district was notified by the county on Saturday of the two additional positive tests.
“As a follow-up, a handful of students are being kept out of school as an extra precaution and safety,” Caylor said. “We are continuing our commitment to work closely with Tehama County Public Health and will continue on-campus and distance learning for as long as health officials say it is safe for us to do so.”
Public Health is conducting contact tracing for the two new cases and
In response to the positive tests of the three students, the school district notified all families of students and all staff members of the COVID-19 positive cases through its social media, email and school website.
On Tuesday, Tehama County Public Health Executive Director Val Lucero told the county Board of Supervisors that the county remains off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist.
“As far as the state is concerned, we have not reached any of the thresholds on any of the measures,” Lucero said. “” We continue to not be on the state’s watchlist at this time.”
She added, the county’s COVID-19 positive test rate is going down daily.
“We continue to encourage the public to get tested for COVID-19,” she said. “This is not about punishment if a person tests positive, but about stopping the chain of infection.”
She encourages those who may have been in contact with someone who tested positive to call Tehama County Public Health at 527-6824 to verify if that person tested positive and for answers to any questions they may have. If after hours, call 527-8491.