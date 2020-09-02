Since Corning High School closed its campus on Aug. 24 due to two additional students testing positive for COVID-19, one more student has tested positive, reported Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent.
“That said, we still plan on reopening the campus on Sept. 8, following the Labor Day weekend,” he added. “That is the plan at this time, however, I am waiting to hear from (Tehama County Health Officer) Dr. Richard Wickenhauser today for approval and confirmation.”
Until the campus reopens, all students are participating in distance learning.
The announcement of one more Corning High School student testing positive for COVID-19 brings a total of six confirmed positive results of tested students.
The first three students who tested positive never attended on-campus learning since school was back in session this year, but had attended the school’s varsity football workout at the end of July. The workout program had been approved by Tehama County Public Health as a non-contact activity.
After two more students, who had attended on-campus learning, tested positive leading the school to temporarily close its doors, free COVID-19 testing was offered at Corning High School.
“We had one additional positive test results out of 180 COVID-19 tests conducted,” Caylor said.
For more information contact Corning High School at 824-8000 or Tehama County Public Health online at tehamacohealthservices.net or call 527-6824.
In a public letter issued by Caylor on Aug. 23 concerning the COVID-19 cases, he stated, “We do not have any information indicating the students contracted COVID-19 while on campus. The CUHS staff and students followed strict protocols while on campus to mitigate the exposure of COVID-19. For example, each student and staff member was required to wear face coverings, regular wash/sanitize their hands and socially distance when possible. . .
“CUHSD is committed to offering full time, on campus instruction for families that desire to send their students to school as soon as we can safely do so. We will continue to work with TCPH and communicate with our staff and families as we move forward.”