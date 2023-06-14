It’s was that time of year in Corning when high school seniors donned in robes and tasseled caps were handed a diploma and bid farewell to their alma mater.
At Cardinal’s Stadium on June 9 hundreds of friends and family members packed the bleachers to watch 231 Corning High School graduates receive diplomas. According to CHS Principal Jason Armstrong this is the biggest graduating class for the Cardinal campus to-date.
The Commencement Ceremony began with the high school’s senior choir members singing the Star Spangled Banner followed by Class President Erika Fabian Mendoza welcoming all in attendance.
“Everyone one of you had an impact on the graduates sitting behind me right now,” she said. “We wouldn’t have made it this far without you and your unconditional support.”
Mendoza went on to talk about how she and her fellow classmates were filled with excitement to look at the next steps in their lives.
Graduate Gabriel Mojica Palafox then took to the podium to give his commencement address.
“I can only imagine what great future is before us, the members of this graduating class,” he said. “Like the Cardinal that represents this school, we will soar to new heights. To my class of 2023, congratulations to all of you.”
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor certified the graduating class and noted that on Awards Night the overall amount of scholarships presented totaled more than $350,000.
Armstrong recognized students who received honors, such as top scholars earning 4.0 or above grade point averages, those who completed academic pathways, graduates going into the military and those who are enrolled in higher education and trade schools.
As CHS Associate Principal Charlie Troughton read each graduate’s name, a member of the district school board personally passed out the much-anticipated diplomas to each graduate.
He then instructed the class to move their tassels from the right to the left, and this accomplished, the graduates rang out in cheers, caps flying and friends and family flocking to the field to congratulate their graduate.
But not all was done for the evening. A Sober Grad Party at Java Lanes Bowling Alley, organized by the graduates parents, awaited the graduates to enjoy in a safe and sober atmosphere.
CENTENNIAL HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
Fifty seniors graduated from Centennial High School during its Commencement Ceremony on June 7 in the Corning High School’s north gym. Along with the Centennial grads, the ceremony included five Corning Independent Study High School seniors.
Centennial High School student speakers included Estrella B. Campos, Brianna Santillan, who both gave their remarks in Spanish, and Joy L. Vining.
“My teachers and school staff pushed me while at Centennial,” Vining said. “For that I am truly grateful for their guidance and support.”
Graduates were recognized for awards received throughout the year and scholarships. After being certified by Caylor, the graduates were presented their diplomas by Victoria Viveros Zarco.
The gymnasium then erupted with family, friends and graduates celebrating their accomplishment.