Corning’s City Council approved changes to zoning that will enlarge the development options for Highway 99W between Solano Street south to city limits. The unanimous vote took place during the Oct. 11 city council meeting, which included a first reading of the ordinance and a public hearing.
The ordinance allows any commercial-use businesses to be developed along the historic highway.
“The proposed ordinance seeks to remove the requirements that the use is a ‘gasoline service station, restaurant, motels and recreational vehicle services; and incidental use,’ and instead require only that the use is commercial as permitted in C-1,C-2 or C-3. This opens up the potential use to many other types of commercial development, but still requires a conditional use permit,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
Applicantions for development on the highway corridor will have to go before the Corning Planning Commission.
The ordinance also allows secondary on-site residences not to exceed one third of the square footage of the active business and must be occupied by the owner/proprietor or their agent of the business. The residence must be upstairs of, or behind the business with the storefront remaining commercial. No residential garages will be allowed.
“This change is long overdue,” Mayor Robert Snow said.
In addition to the ordinance concerning Highway 99W development, the City Council is looking to expand the city’s sewer and water services west across the Interstate 5 at either Corning Road or South Avenue.